Carolyn M. (Dabrowka) Treppe
Red Lion - Carolyn Marie Dabrowka Treppe passed away surrounded by her family and listening to Billy Joel on Saturday, May 30, 2020 , at 2:37 pm, at Wellspan York Hospital, at the age of 73.
Carolyn was born and raised in the Eastwood neighborhood of Baltimore City, after losing her father at the age of 12, she and her brother began working part-time jobs to help support her family. That work ethic and humility stayed with her for her entire life and was passed along to her daughters. She did everything she could to ensure they had opportunities that she felt she missed. She attended Our Lady of Fatima grade school and graduated with the inaugural class of Our Lady of Pompeii High School in in Highlandtown in 1964.
After high school, she married John Vincent Treppe on August 5, 1967, and started life as an Air Force wife . Carol and John settled in the country in Millers, Maryland where they raised their two daughters before moving to Amish country in Brogue, PA in her retirement years.
The working class Baltimore Catholic school girl traveled the country and the world. She was a devoted mother, who had a wicked sense of humor, a loud infectious laugh, and absolutely no indoor voice. She was always younger than her years, wore Doc Martens well into her 50s and had head full of dark black hair to her last day. She loved dancing and music and she was an avid car-singer.
Carol was welcomed into the world by her father, Stanley Thomas Dabrowka , and mother, Amelia (Markiewicz) Dabrowka. She leaves behind the broken hearts of her husband of 53 years, John Vincent Treppe of Brogue, her daughters Christina Treppe of Baltimore, MD and Carleen Treppe Fisher of Madison, WI and her son-in-law Douglas James Fisher; along with her two grandchildren Helen Day Fisher and Thomas Charles Fisher, whom she spoiled rotten. She was preceded in death by her sister, Cassandra Treppe in 1969 and her brother, Richard Joseph Dabrowka in 2011.
Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service to Celebrate Carolyn's life, will be scheduled at a later date, which will be announced, with all of her favorite things -pierogis, golabki, Polish vodka, and Billy Joel and Elton John music, to name a few.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Lung Association (lung.org) in Carol's memory.
To read a more detailed version of Carolyn's obituary, and to leave condolences, please visit: www.BurgFuneralHome.com.
Red Lion - Carolyn Marie Dabrowka Treppe passed away surrounded by her family and listening to Billy Joel on Saturday, May 30, 2020 , at 2:37 pm, at Wellspan York Hospital, at the age of 73.
Carolyn was born and raised in the Eastwood neighborhood of Baltimore City, after losing her father at the age of 12, she and her brother began working part-time jobs to help support her family. That work ethic and humility stayed with her for her entire life and was passed along to her daughters. She did everything she could to ensure they had opportunities that she felt she missed. She attended Our Lady of Fatima grade school and graduated with the inaugural class of Our Lady of Pompeii High School in in Highlandtown in 1964.
After high school, she married John Vincent Treppe on August 5, 1967, and started life as an Air Force wife . Carol and John settled in the country in Millers, Maryland where they raised their two daughters before moving to Amish country in Brogue, PA in her retirement years.
The working class Baltimore Catholic school girl traveled the country and the world. She was a devoted mother, who had a wicked sense of humor, a loud infectious laugh, and absolutely no indoor voice. She was always younger than her years, wore Doc Martens well into her 50s and had head full of dark black hair to her last day. She loved dancing and music and she was an avid car-singer.
Carol was welcomed into the world by her father, Stanley Thomas Dabrowka , and mother, Amelia (Markiewicz) Dabrowka. She leaves behind the broken hearts of her husband of 53 years, John Vincent Treppe of Brogue, her daughters Christina Treppe of Baltimore, MD and Carleen Treppe Fisher of Madison, WI and her son-in-law Douglas James Fisher; along with her two grandchildren Helen Day Fisher and Thomas Charles Fisher, whom she spoiled rotten. She was preceded in death by her sister, Cassandra Treppe in 1969 and her brother, Richard Joseph Dabrowka in 2011.
Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service to Celebrate Carolyn's life, will be scheduled at a later date, which will be announced, with all of her favorite things -pierogis, golabki, Polish vodka, and Billy Joel and Elton John music, to name a few.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Lung Association (lung.org) in Carol's memory.
To read a more detailed version of Carolyn's obituary, and to leave condolences, please visit: www.BurgFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.