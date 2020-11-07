Carolyn Naylor
Spring Grove - Carolyn A. (Riley) Naylor, age 75, passed away unexpectedly, at home, on November 3, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Eugene R. Naylor, who passed away, just two days after her, on November 5, 2020; together they shared over 55 years of marriage.
Carolyn was born in Hanover on October 13, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Clarence S. Riley and Mary R. (Emig) Riley. She was a loving devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker and a lifelong member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church. She worked as a Paratransit driver for Rabbit Transit and also drove a school bus for Spring Grove Area School district. She enjoyed gardening, entertaining family, visiting her children in North Carolina and was a very loving and caring sister to her brother Wayne.
Carolyn is survived by her children Cynthia Ebersbach of Erwin NC, Ray Naylor and his wife Dawn of Willow Spring NC and Crystal Cole of Four Oaks NC; her grandsons Joseph, William, and Sean; her step-grandsons Tyler and Caison and her great granddaughters Ellie and Madilynn. She is also survived by her brothers Charles and Wayne Riley and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service in celebration of Carolyn and Eugene's life will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Rd., York, with pastors Sara and Paul Gaussman officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest, along with her husband, at St. Paul Wolf's Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the church. Funeral services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Saint Paul Lutheran Church.
