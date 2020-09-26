1/1
Carolyn R. DeLauder
Carolyn R. DeLauder

York - Carolyn Rose DeLauder, 56, entered into rest on September 21, 2020. Born on February 29, 1964, she was the daughter of Barbara Ann (Anders) Gotwalt and the late Harvey Edward Smith. She was the loving wife of Thomas DeLauder, Jr whom she shared 41 years together and were married for 37 years. Carolyn was a homemaker who loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren and her family.

In addition to her husband, Carolyn leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Thomas Weedon DeLauder III and Justin Alexander DeLauder; a daughter, Tamara Nicole Ann DeLauder; eight grandchildren; a younger brother, Adam Smith; and a host of family and friends.

Celebration of Life Services are private. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
