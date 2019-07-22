Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rohlers Assembly of God
761 Rohlers Church Rd.
Dover, PA
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Rohlers Assembly of God
761 Rohlers Church Rd.
Dover, PA
View Map
Carolyn S. (Crone) Beatty

Carolyn S. (Crone) Beatty Obituary
Carolyn S. (Crone) Beatty

Dover - Carolyn S. (Crone) Beatty, 76, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 19, 2019 at ManorCare Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late Rev. Richard R. Beatty and the late Rev. Robert C. MacLeod.

The viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. and the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Rohlers Assembly of God, 761 Rohlers Church Rd., Dover. Burial will follow in Rohlers Mountain View Cemetery, Dover. Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com for the full obituary.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 22, 2019
