Carolynn Ann Rode
York Haven - Carolynn Ann Rode, age 50, of York Haven, died peacefully at the UPMC Memorial Hospital on Monday, February 24, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in York on August 17, 1969, the daughter of Lyndon L. "Lenny" White of York Haven and the late Wanda L. (Trimmer) White.
Carolynn was a 1988 graduate of Northeastern High School. She worked in customer service for Americold, where she was loved by her coworkers and the drivers who came to the warehouse. Carolynn enjoyed knitting and hosting family and friends for the holidays. She enjoyed socializing with friends, especially at her favorite hangout, Kickn' Kadilaks, in York Haven. Above all, Carolynn was a loving mother and sister who would do anything for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her father, Carolynn is survived by her sons Matthew E. Bowman of York Haven, Cheyenne L. Rode of York, and Landen J. Stambaugh at home. She is also survived by her brothers Stacey E. Burke of York, Harry Bowman of Erwin, TN, Gary Bowman of York, her sisters Dawn Keller of Dover, Denise Slick of Mount Wolf, Ruby Casey of Erwin, TN, Mamie King of Erwin, TN, Angie Casey of Johnson City, TN, Mickey Garland of Jonesborough, TN, Cathy Tipton of Jonesborough, TN, Hazel Gillenwater of Jonesborough, TN, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Carolynn's life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from the Etzweiler Funeral Home, 1111 East Market Street, York with remembrances shared by family and friends. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolynn's memory may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, PO Box 631, Holicong, PA 18928 (ovarian.org).
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020