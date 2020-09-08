Caron E. "Red" AldingerDallastown - Caron E. "Red" Aldinger, 80, of Dallastown, passed away peacefully at his residence while surrounded by his family on Sunday, September, 6th. He was the beloved husband of Chyrel K. (Bostian) Aldinger and the late Marie L. Aldinger.Mr. Aldinger was born in Dallastown on August 31, 1940 and was the son of the late Norval and Annie (Rohrbaugh) Aldinger.Caron worked as a crane operator for most of his life and retired from Voith Hydro and Precision Custom Componets, LLC. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, doing yard work and watching NASCAR.In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Gina A. Conrad of York; step-daughter, Lisa Schoppe and her husband Robert, of Millerstown; step-son, Todd L. Courtright, of Summerdale; and his son-in-law, Ralph Bankert, of York. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cindy J. Bankert, and his two brothers and his sister.A service to honor Caron's life will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 11th at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., 104 W. Main St., Dallastown, with Pastor Doug Evans officiating. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday and will begin at 10:00 AM until the start of the service. Interment to follow in Dallastown Union Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Caron's name can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.To share condolences please visit