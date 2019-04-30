Services
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
York - Carrie E. Desenberg, age 91, of York, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of William P. Desenberg.

Born October 24, 1927 in York, she was a daughter of the late John and Pauline (Baublitz) Adams.

In addition to her husband of 64 years, Mrs. Desenberg is survived by a daughter, Cathy A. Sweitzer, and her husband Steven, of Wrightsville; four grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, John K. Etter; a daughter, Karen Markle; and a sister, Gloria Rohrbaugh.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, with the Rev. Jane Harrison, Pastor of Fourth United Methodist Church, officiating. Viewing will be 1-2:00 PM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fourth United Methodist Church, 1067 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
