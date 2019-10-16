|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Carrie "Carebear" Flory
11/06/1988 - 8/25/2007
A Letter from Heaven
When tomorrow starts without me,
and I'm not here to see,
If the sun should ruse and find your
eyes, filled with tears for me.
I wish so much you wouldn't cry,
the way you did today.
White thinking of many things,
we didn't get to say.
I know how much you love me,
as much as I love you,
And each time you think of me,
I know you'll miss me too.
When tomorrow starts without me,
don't think we're far apart,
for every time you think of me,
I'm right there in your heart.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Nov. 6, 2019