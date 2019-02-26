|
|
Carrie Luella (Grove) Grove
Dover - Carrie Luella (Grove) Grove, of Dover, entered into God's care, after a brief illness, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 8:32 pm at Wellspan York Hospital at the age of 92. She was the wife of the late L. Edmund Grove who entered into rest on February 6, 2009.
She was born in Stewartstown, on January 4, 1927 and was the daughter of the late James Emory and Mary Pearl (Flaharty) Grove. Carrie was a homemaker and a 70 year member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Red Lion where she taught children's Sunday School and was also a former Sunday School Superintendent. She was very proud to have been a member for 49 years of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Carrie also enjoyed golf, playing bridge, and she was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family.
She was the loving mother of Victoria E. Kells and her husband Jim of Millsboro, DE and Lance E. Grove and his wife Bonnie of York. Carrie had two grandchildren, Nathan Kells and his wife Lynne of Haddonfield, NJ and Eric Kells of Milton, DE, along with two step grandchildren, Jared Baker and his wife Jennifer of Hellam and Jodi Griffin of Red Lion. Carrie was great grandmother to, Desmond, Kieran and Noa and step great grandmother to, Chloe, Leo and Olivia, and has numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her four siblings.
There will be no viewing. Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Memorial Service to Honor and Praise Carrie's life will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 161 North Main Street, Red Lion. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am at church with the service beginning at 11 am. Her pastor, Rev. David D. Tietje will officiate. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Red Lion Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: St. John's United Church of Christ, 161 N. Main St., Red Lion, PA 17356 or to the DAR online at: https://www.dar.org/giving/ways-give/donate-online.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019