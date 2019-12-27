|
Carroll G. Rehmeyer
Shrewsbury - Carroll G. Rehmeyer died December 24, 2019 at the age of 97 years. He was the son of the late Evelyn Rehmeyer Orwig. He contributes his long married life of 71 years, to the love and care he received from his wife Doris (Godfrey) Rehmeyer and family.
In addition to his wife Doris, he is survived by a daughter Dena Sue Landis and husband Howie of Hellam; a son Ricky Lee Rehmeyer and wife Bonnie of Dover; three grandsons, Brian Sweitzer and his late wife Kellie, who lost her life to cancer at a young age; grandson Michael Rehmeyer and his wife Rheanna of York, and grandson Chad Rehmeyer and wife Kandace of Red Lion; a great grandson Dylan Rehmeyer; and two great granddaughters Hannah and Ellielynn Rehmeyer.
He retired from the plastic division of AMP, Inc. and in his spare time he liked to build and repair things. At one time Carroll served on Shrewsbury Borough Council and was a past secretary and treasurer of Boy Scouts, Troop 90. He also was a member of the Shrewsbury volunteer Fire Company and Rose Fire Company, New Freedom. Carroll was known for being a huge supporter of Susquehannock High School football for decades.
Mr. Rehmeyer received a number of ribbons and medals for his service in WWII while serving in South Pacific in New Guinea, Philippines, Okinawa, and was among the first to enter Japan at the end of the war.
There will be no viewing and services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Codorus Church of the Brethren, 1129 Dunkard Valley Rd, Dallastown, PA 17313, where he was a long time member; or to the Cancer Patient Help Fund, WellSpan York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor York, PA 17401.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main street, Glen Rock is assisting the family with these arrangements.
