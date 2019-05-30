|
Cassa Tolva Maloy
Dover - Cassa Tolva (Durst) Maloy passed on 05-27-19. Daughter of the late Earl Durst and Tolva (Maust) Durst. Preceded in death by her husband Edwin J. Maloy, daughter-in-law Stacey Maloy, three brothers Bradley Herald and Jeffrey and one sister Lamarsha, she is survived by a son Edwin J. Maloy Jr., a daughter Kerry Maloy, two grandchildren Ashley Maloy and Kyle Maloy, and a sister Orbana Trent. Services will be private. John W. Keffer Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
