Catherine A. Brenneman
Dover Twp - Catherine A. (Naylor) Brenneman, 83, entered the glorious presence of our Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was the wife of the late Stewart L. Brenneman, Sr.
A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Catherine (better known as Sis by family and friends) was born on December 2, 1935 in York, to the late Arthur and Helen (Raffensberger) Naylor. Sis graduated from William Penn High School in 1953. She and Stewart were high school sweethearts and eloped before he entered the service in May 1953. In retirement, Sis and Stewart spent many years serving the Lord at Sandy Cove Ministries in North East, Maryland. They also enjoyed traveling together, and one special journey was to India where they did missions work at an orphanage. Sis enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Church of the Open Door.
Mrs. Brenneman is survived by a son, Stewart L. Brenneman, Jr., and his wife Donna; two granddaughters, Krystal A. Brenneman and Katie A. Caruso, and her husband Robert; three great grandchildren, Caleb, Nolan, and Moly; three siblings, Hazel Patterson, Eugene Naylor, and Maryann McCauslin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also precededin death by two brothers, Ralph and James.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at 10:00 AM Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, Shiloh, with Pastor Don Heindel, officiating. Viewing will be 9-10:00 AM. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to a special project at Camp Sankanac, a Christian children's camp, 68 Bertolet School Road, Spring City, PA 19475.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 31, 2019