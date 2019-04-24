Services
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA 23294
(804) 355-3360
For more information about
Catherine Minnich
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Minnich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine A. Minnich

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine A. Minnich Obituary
Catherine A. Minnich

Glen Allen, VA - Catherine A. Minnich (Miller), 82 of Glen Allen, Va, formerly of York, Pa. & Cape May Pt., NJ entered eternal rest April 17, 2019. Born to Vernon L. and Margaret King Miller, Nov. 16, 1936, she leaves to cherish her memory three sons; Mark J. (Christine), Kyle M. both of York, Pa. & Todd M., Richmond, Va. and two sisters; Jane E. Perkins, Stockton, NJ. and Margaret Byus, Riverside, Ca.

Arrangements to follow.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now