|
|
Catherine A. Minnich
Glen Allen, VA - Catherine A. Minnich (Miller), 82 of Glen Allen, Va, formerly of York, Pa. & Cape May Pt., NJ entered eternal rest April 17, 2019. Born to Vernon L. and Margaret King Miller, Nov. 16, 1936, she leaves to cherish her memory three sons; Mark J. (Christine), Kyle M. both of York, Pa. & Todd M., Richmond, Va. and two sisters; Jane E. Perkins, Stockton, NJ. and Margaret Byus, Riverside, Ca.
Arrangements to follow.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019