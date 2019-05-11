Services
Union Lutheran Church
408 W Market St
York, PA 17401
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Union Lutheran Church
408 W. Market St
York, PA
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Lutheran Church
408 W. Market St
York, PA
Interment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Catherine A. Minnich


1936 - 2019
Catherine A. Minnich Obituary
Catherine A. Minnich

Glen Allen, VA - Catherine A. Minnich (Miller), 82 of Glen Allen, VA., formerly of York, PA. & Cape May Pt., NJ entered eternal rest April 17, 2019.

Pre-deceased by husband Jack K. Minnich, she was born to Vernon L. and Margaret King Miller, Nov. 16, 1936. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons; Mark J. (Christine), Kyle M. both of York, PA. & Todd M. Richmond, VA. and two sisters; Jane E. Perkins, Stockton, NJ. and Margaret M. Byus, Riverside, CA.

Celebration of life, Tues., May 14, at 1pm, Union Lutheran Church, 408 W. Market St, York, PA. Visitation one hour before Interment to follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 11, 2019
