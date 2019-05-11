|
Catherine A. Minnich
Glen Allen, VA - Catherine A. Minnich (Miller), 82 of Glen Allen, VA., formerly of York, PA. & Cape May Pt., NJ entered eternal rest April 17, 2019.
Pre-deceased by husband Jack K. Minnich, she was born to Vernon L. and Margaret King Miller, Nov. 16, 1936. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons; Mark J. (Christine), Kyle M. both of York, PA. & Todd M. Richmond, VA. and two sisters; Jane E. Perkins, Stockton, NJ. and Margaret M. Byus, Riverside, CA.
Celebration of life, Tues., May 14, at 1pm, Union Lutheran Church, 408 W. Market St, York, PA. Visitation one hour before Interment to follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 11, 2019