Catherine Draper Obituary
Catherine Draper

Columbia - Catherine Draper, 73, passed away on February 17th, 2020. She was born in Cropwell, AL to the late Rufus and Cornelia Love and lived for many years in Columbia. Catherine worked for Wyeth-Ayerst Laboratories where she was a machine inspector and trainer. She absolutely loved her job and retired after 23 years. Catherine was a people person who never met a stranger and always put others first. She enjoyed baking and made all of here cakes from scratch. Catherine was a God-fearing woman and member of Ashley Tabernacle in Columbia.

Catherine leaves behind her children, Lucretia "Trish" Love of Gadsden, AL, Milledge "Bo" Draper, III of Columbia; three grandchildren, Gregory Love, Caleb Walton, Cyrus Zenkowich; seven sisters, Sarah Oden of Columbia, Tribble Maurer of Harrisburg, Beverly Hall of York, Mona Love of Gadsden, AL, Barbara Love of Buffalo, NY, Laverne Curry of Cropwell, AL, Connie Stockdale of Copperas Cove, TX; two brothers, James Love of Cropwell, AL, Leroy Love of Buffalo, NY; several nieces and nephews and a large extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harkman Love.

Services for Catherine will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 297 S. 5th St, Columbia, PA 17512. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
