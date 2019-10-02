Services
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
Catherine E. (Zinn) Clouser

Catherine E. (Zinn) Clouser


1920 - 2019
Catherine E. (Zinn) Clouser Obituary
Catherine E. (Zinn) Clouser

Dover - Catherine E. (Zinn) Clouser, 99, passed into eternal Heavenly glory on September 29, from her home in Dover. She was born August 14, 1920, the daughter of the late Ammon and Clara Zinn and was married to the late Henry L. Clouser.

Catherine professed in Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and was the oldest member of the Second Church of the Brethren in York, where she served as a deaconess for many years. She was born in Dover, was a graduate of Dover High School, and lived most of her life in Dover. She was a perfect hostess and enjoyed cooking, in which she excelled, and gardening. She worked as a seamstress and retired from Danskin.

Catherine will be remembered by her family, many friends, and everyone who knew her as always being generous, kind, cheerful, and grateful.

Catherine is survived by her children, Ruby, wife of John Minnich of York, Gary, husband of Jean, of Lititz, five grandchildren, Gregory, Mark, Melissa, Bradley, and Christie, and eight great-grandchildren, Jared, Andrew, Lydia, Johnathan, Domenick, Henry, Jasmine, and Lacie. Seven of her siblings predeceased her, and she is survived by a brother, Dale Zinn, of Dover.

The family is grateful to the caring services provided by Memorial White Rose Hospice.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to or Memorial White Rose Hospice, 1412 Sixth Ave., York, PA 17403.

Catherine's celebration of life and funeral will be held at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. preceded by a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m.

www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
