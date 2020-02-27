Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Catherine G. Barnhart


1932 - 2020
Catherine G. Barnhart Obituary
Catherine G. (Paley) Barnhart, 87, entered into Heaven on February 26, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late, Robert R. Barnhart. Born on May, 3 1932 in Red Lion, Catherine was the daughter of the late Raymond and Grace (Burk) Paley. She was a teacher for 30 years for Eastern School District. Catherine was a long time member of Saginaw Community Church in Mount Wolf.

Catherine leaves to cherish her memory, a son, David Barnhart and wife Kelli and a son-in-law, Barry Baker. In addition to her husband, Robert, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki Baker.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., 822 East Market Street, York. Chaplin Michael Fischer will be officiating. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -