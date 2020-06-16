Catherine L. Herbert
1942 - 2020
Catherine L. Herbert

Fawn Grove - Catherine (Cass) L. Herbert, age 78 of Fawn Grove, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2020. She was born to the late Charles and Jeanette Fredrick on April 9, 1942.

Catherine is survived by her husband of more than sixty years, Richard L. Herbert, her four children, son Richard Herbert, daughter Amber Pigg and husband Andrew, Beth Stockard and Theresa Pfeltz. Eight grandchildren, Nicholas Herbert, Gregory Pigg, Jacob Pigg, Holly Stockard, Sarah Stockard, Allison Stockard, Elijah Stockard and JD Pfeltz and many great grandchildren. Her sister Gayle Scible as well as many more loving family and friends.

Catherine was predeceased by her parents Charles and Jeanette, her siblings Buddy, Billy and Sylvia. Her son Michael Herbert, grandson Shane Herbert and great-grandson Wyatt Mack.

Catherine will be remembered as a fun-loving wife and mother who was dedicated to her family and loved to read. There are no words that can be written to describe how deeply she was loved and how greatly she will be missed.

Service information to be announced at a later date.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

