Catherine L. Leathery
Catherine L. Leathery

York - Catherine L. Leathery, 92, entered into rest at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at ManorCare Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late George E. "Bud" Leathery, Sr.

Born February 20, 1928 in York, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth R. (Morningstar) Goodling.

Catherine was a homemaker and worked as a clerk for retail stores including Fields Department Store and Mailmans.

She was a member of Dover Bethany U.M. Church in Dover and Heritage Senior Center.

Catherine is survived by a daughter, Karen A. Oberlander of Red Lion; three sons, George E. Leathery, Jr. and James C. Leathery, both of Dover and Ronald E. Leathery of York; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a great great grandson. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Betty, Miriam, Stella and Margaret and a brother, Henry "Bud".

Services will be private with burial in Dover Bethany Cemetery. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Salvatore Buonocore. Emig Funeral Home, Dover is serving her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dover Bethany U.M. Church, 4510 Bull Rd., Dover, PA 17315.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Emig Funeral Home
47 N Queen St
Dover, PA 17315
(717) 292-2931
