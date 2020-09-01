Catherine M. BentzYork - Catherine M. Bentz, 78, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home.Catherine was born in York on January 24, 1942, daughter of the late Mary (Miller) Greenplate and Ken Stambaugh.She was a homemaker. She enjoyed painting and other artwork.She is survived by her son, Steve Bentz and his wife, Karen of Richfield; daughter, Robin Bentz of York; three grandchildren, Lisa Michael and her husband, Rob of Lewisberry, Steven Bentz of Lewisberry, and Kera Bentz of Richfield, four great grandchildren, Garrett, Braya, Carter, and Kaeley Michael, all of Lewisberry; her sister, Shelby Berkheimer and her husband, Tom of Seven Valleys; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Janet Reese and Dolores Reese; and three brothers, Ronny Greenplate, Clair Stambaugh and Ken Stambaugh.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Ave., York. Those attending the service are asked to meet at the entrance of the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St., York, PA 17404.