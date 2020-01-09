|
Catherine M. Cook
York - Catherine Marie (Herrington) Cook, 76, entered into rest on January 3, 2020. Born on September 23, 1943 in Braddock, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn Grace (Wheeler) and Richard F. Herrington. She was the loving wife of Robert James Cook. Catherine worked for York County as a 911 Dispatcher and retired after 30 years.
In addition to her husband, she leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Daniel Meyers and Richard Meyers; daughter, Cheryl Albright; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020