Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine M. Cook Obituary
Catherine M. Cook

York - Catherine Marie (Herrington) Cook, 76, entered into rest on January 3, 2020. Born on September 23, 1943 in Braddock, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Evelyn Grace (Wheeler) and Richard F. Herrington. She was the loving wife of Robert James Cook. Catherine worked for York County as a 911 Dispatcher and retired after 30 years.

In addition to her husband, she leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Daniel Meyers and Richard Meyers; daughter, Cheryl Albright; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -