Catherine M. Jackson
York - Catherine M. Jackson, age 77, of York, died 11:30 AM Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her residence.
Born December 12, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Charles Marvin and Grace E. (Hall) Jackson. She retired from York International Corporation after 31 years of employment and was a 27 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 127. Mrs Jackson was a people person who loved to have fun and was always the life of the party.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by a son, Robert Jackson of York; and a daughter, Colette Jackson of York; two granddaughters, Leisha and Kiesha Jackson; two great grandchildren, Amir Miller and Sayani Stokes; two sisters, Delores Smallwood, and her husband William, of York, and Delma Jackson of Baltimore, Maryland; and a brother, Richard Washington, and his wife Libby, of Harrisburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and she was a foster mother to a host of children;. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020