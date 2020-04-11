|
Catherine Maria (Bird) Moroz, 81, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Ronald R. Moroz of York.
Born in Hollis, New York, on September 21, 1938, Catherine was the daughter of the late Robert and Catherine (Healy) Bird. She was preceded in death by her sister Marijane (Bird) McKeefrey.
Catherine attended Catholic high school graduating in 1956. Upon graduation she worked in the Liggett & Myers law department in New York City. After meeting and marrying Ronald, they moved to York, Pennsylvania where they raised their daughters and operated their Baltimore based bakery equipment business. In 1993 they relocated to New Port Richey, Florida spending 22 years in Florida before returning to York, PA in 2015. Catherine enjoyed spending time with family, building lasting friendships, playing bridge, boating adventures with Ronald, family and friends, and traveling throughout Europe and the Caribbean.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. In addition to her husband of 59 years, Catherine is survived by two daughters, Lisa Glitz and husband, Joe, Laura Lyter and husband, Jim all of York; her beloved granddaughters, Lauren and Rachel; her niece Geralyn and nephews Robert, Kevin, and John; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral Mass and burial will be private at the convenience of the family due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 998 S Russell Street, York, PA 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020