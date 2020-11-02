Catherine R. (Warner) Grove
Chanceford Twp. - Catherine R. (Warner) Grove, 98, of Chanceford Twp., passed away peacefully at the Dallastown Nursing Center on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Howard C. Grove for 77 years until his passing in March 2018.
Mrs. Grove was the daughter of the late John Roy and Mary Ellen (Seitz) Warner.
Catherine worked for several canning houses and Stewartstown sewing factory in her younger years. She then became a farmer's wife and a dedicated homemaker.
She is survived by her two daughters, Patricia A. Goodling and her husband Curtis and Diana M. Smith and her companion Mike; three grandchildren, Michael Goodling and companion Barb, Rodney Goodling and his wife Brenda and Rebecca Smith and her fiancé Chris; three great grandchildren, Joshua Goodling and his wife Megan, Katelyn Goodling and Annalyn Forwood. She is also survived by two great-great granddaughters, Aubree and Harper Goodling; sister-in-law, Charlotte Warner; brother-in-law, Earl Grove and lots of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Carson Smith, Jr., sister, Bessie Grim; brothers, Clair, Harold (who passed on Oct. 30, 1982), Albert and Horace Warner.
Per Catherine's wishes following cremation, a graveside service will be held at Roundhill Cemetery at Cross Roads at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Rd., Suite D, York, PA 17402.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
To share online condolences please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com