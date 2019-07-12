Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Parzuchowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine R. Parzuchowski


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine R. Parzuchowski Obituary
Catherine R. Parzuchowski

York - Catherine R. (Feeser) Parzuchowski, 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of the late Benjamin R. Parzuchowski, to whom she was married for 43 years.

Born on May 11, 1928 in Westminster, MD, she was a daughter of the late Mark and Carrie (Staub) Feeser. For 35 years, Catherine worked at Keystone Weaving Mill in West York. Her life was filled with taking care of her family, working, and being a member of Shiloh Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was a board member for 1 year and helped out at their annual Craft Bizarre.

Catherine is survived by two daughters, Linda Zoldos and husband, Jerry, and Beverly Ann Hayes and husband, Daniel; grandchildren Nicole, Michael, Megan, Jason, and Jared, and 8 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shiloh Evangelical Lutheran Church in memory of Catherine Parzuchowski, 2201 Church Road, York, PA 17404. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now