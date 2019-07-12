|
Catherine R. Parzuchowski
York - Catherine R. (Feeser) Parzuchowski, 91, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of the late Benjamin R. Parzuchowski, to whom she was married for 43 years.
Born on May 11, 1928 in Westminster, MD, she was a daughter of the late Mark and Carrie (Staub) Feeser. For 35 years, Catherine worked at Keystone Weaving Mill in West York. Her life was filled with taking care of her family, working, and being a member of Shiloh Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was a board member for 1 year and helped out at their annual Craft Bizarre.
Catherine is survived by two daughters, Linda Zoldos and husband, Jerry, and Beverly Ann Hayes and husband, Daniel; grandchildren Nicole, Michael, Megan, Jason, and Jared, and 8 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shiloh Evangelical Lutheran Church in memory of Catherine Parzuchowski, 2201 Church Road, York, PA 17404. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 12, 2019