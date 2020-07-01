Catherine R. Smith
Newberry Twp. - Catherine R. Smith, age 97, of Newberry Township, Manchester, died at 10:53 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Russell Smith.
Born September 11, 1922 in Violet Hill, a daughter of the late Raymond F. and Pauline L. (Stoner) King, she was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of York since 1943.
Mrs. Smith is survived by three sons, Russell E. Smith, of Mobile, Alabama, Edward R. Smith, of York, and Douglas R. Smith, of Dillsburg; six daughters, Lavon M. Lauver, of Dover, Betty J. Beakler, of Mount Wolf, Sandra J. Everhart, of Manchester, Catherine A. Leininger, of York, Cheryl K. Hoke, of Jacksonville, Florida, and Kimberly S. Smith, of Manchester; 18 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; a brother, Thomas King, of Hanover; and three sisters, Ethel Emenheiser, of Williamsport, Pauline Attig, of Dallastown, and Patricia Hildebrand, of Annapolis, Maryland. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Joan D. Deller; a grand daughter, Cindy Heindle; three brothers, Austin, Robert, and Raymond King, Jr.; and a sister, Ruth Garvey.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 AM Monday, July 6, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 29 South George Street, York, with her Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Alan J. Watt, officiating. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 AM. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, York. William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 29 South George Street, York, PA 17401, or Alzheimer's Association
, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110, or American Cancer Society
, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. KuhnerEquities.com