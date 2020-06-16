Catherine Shirey
1929 - 2020
Catherine Shirey

Dallastown - Catherine M. (Grove) Shirey, 90 of Dallastown passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at York Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 61 years to the late Merle R. Shirey, Sr. who passed away on October 12, 2011.

Born October 15, 1929 in Dallastown, she was a daughter of the late Emanuel Grove and Lillian M. (Smith) Grove.

Catherine was a faithful member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, as well as the Dallastown American Legion Post # 605 Ladies' Auxiliary. She loved gospel country music, crocheting, bluegrass, bingo and playing cards.

Catherine is survived by her daughter, Debbie A. Shirey of Dallastown; grandson, Eric W. Leik (Chrissy) of Dallastown; granddaughter, Michelle E. Claycomb (Dustin) of Yoe; grandson, Brooks M. Trout; grandson, Merle R. "Trae" Shirey III (Aspen); great-grandson, Zander W. Leik; great-granddaughter, Bella A. Trout, as well as many other loving family members.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon M. (Shirey) Leik; son, Merle R. "Jupe" Shirey, Jr and her sister, Mary E. (Grove) Weidman.

A funeral service to celebrate Catherine's life will be on Saturday, June 20 at 2pm at Bethlehem United Methodist Church; 109 E. Main St., Dallastown with Rev. Roger Mentzerofficiating. Interment will follow in St. John's Blymire'sCemetery in Dallastown. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Saturday from 12 noon until the start of the service at the church. For those attending the church, facemasks will be required.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church; 109 E. Main St.; Dallastown, PA 17313.

Services are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.

To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com




Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
JUN
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
