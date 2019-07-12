|
|
Cathy A. Corbin
Romney WV - Cathy A. Corbin, 55, of Romney WV, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019 in York, PA.
Born Jan 30, 1964 in Baltimore, MD a daughter of the late Robert B. and Vivian E. Noel.
Cathy had been employed as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for several companies.
In her spare time, she enjoyed camping, fishing, eating crabs and spending time with her daughter and granddaughter
She leaves a daughter, Kaley N. Corbin; a special granddaughter, Rezmaee F. Corbin; two Sisters, Elaine and Kim; eight brothers, Robert, Bruce, Michael, Thomas, Steven, Scott, Jeff and Paul; and two dear friends, Judi and Linda.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Service and burial will be held at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 12, 2019