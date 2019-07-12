Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Corbin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy A. Corbin


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy A. Corbin Obituary
Cathy A. Corbin

Romney WV - Cathy A. Corbin, 55, of Romney WV, passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019 in York, PA.

Born Jan 30, 1964 in Baltimore, MD a daughter of the late Robert B. and Vivian E. Noel.

Cathy had been employed as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator for several companies.

In her spare time, she enjoyed camping, fishing, eating crabs and spending time with her daughter and granddaughter

She leaves a daughter, Kaley N. Corbin; a special granddaughter, Rezmaee F. Corbin; two Sisters, Elaine and Kim; eight brothers, Robert, Bruce, Michael, Thomas, Steven, Scott, Jeff and Paul; and two dear friends, Judi and Linda.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life Service and burial will be held at a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now