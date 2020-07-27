1/2
Cathy Lee Dentler
Cathy Lee Dentler

East Berlin - Cathy Lee (Hoover) Dentler, 64, entered into rest at 4:26 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Pastor Larry M. Dentler. The couple celebrated 38 years of marriage on June 12, 2020.

Born March 14, 1956 in Martinsburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Shirley (Replogle) Hoover.

Cathy worked as a registered nurse specializing in rehabilitation. She enjoyed a time of employment with REAL COMMITMENT, a program arm of Tender Care Pregnancy Center as a youth educator.

Cathy was a lifelong member of Church of the Brethren. She and her husband served as a pastoral couple for Bermudian Church of the Brethren in East Berlin for the last 30 years and previously for North Liberty Church of the Brethren in Indiana, as well as a number of other locations.

Before Cathy fell ill, she was very active and enjoyed gardening. She loved reading, especially the bible and doing bible word searches. Most of all, Cathy loved her family, adored her grandchildren and cherished the time she spent with them.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Jessie Carroll of East Berlin; son, John Dentler and wife, Erica of York; five grandchildren, Mason and Amber Dellinger, Jericho Carroll, Natalie Dentler and Jaxsen Dentler; two sisters, Sharon Stepp of East Berlin and Nancy Seroski of Mechanicsburg; and her entire church family who was very dear to her heart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Miller.

Cathy always cared about the well-being of others. Therefore, due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and for everyone's health and safety, the service to celebrate Cathy's life will be private. However, the service will be recorded and posted to Bermudian Church of the Brethren's website, www.bermudiancob.org. Burial will take place in Bermudian Church Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Georgia Markey, Associate Pastor of Visitation and Cathy's husband, Pastor Larry Dentler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Society of One, 365 River Rd., Elkton, MD 21921 or online www.societyof1.com; or Tender Care Pregnancy Center, 300 John St., Hanover, PA 17331; or Brethren World Mission, P.O. Box 393, Manheim, PA 17545.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.




Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
July 27, 2020
Cathy is in the loving hands of our mighty Lord. Prayers for peace & comfort to you Larry & your entire family as you go through this period of grief
Jay Perry
Classmate
July 27, 2020
hen I was in BVS and attended the Bermudian Church, Cathy was so welcoming to me. Cathy was the joy of God to all she interacted with. I know you are praising our Father in person. You will be missed!
Deana Gilmore
Friend
July 27, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss of wife, mother, grandmother and friend. I did not know her really but her warm smile and loving manner were apparent. The love of her husband and the love of those in the church show that she was a wonderful "virtuous woman" May our Lord grant all of her family peace and comfort!!!
Susan Deardorff
July 27, 2020
Rest in Peace. You are in the presence of Jesus and in so much Love. You are missed by your family and friends.
Debbie Biddle
July 27, 2020
Remembering Cathy with fondness and thanksgiving to God. Praying for Larry and the entire family that they will continue to know the peace that passes all understanding. Whether in life or death we are the Lords! All glory to God!
Paul
Friend
July 27, 2020
Cathy, you will be deeply missed by your family , church family and friends, Pastor Larry was so proud of his Cathy and the family, I will never forget how you gave me and each one of my sisters that wonderful book when my mom passed away, thank you for your serve. With love Sister Sandy Harlacker
Sandra Harlacker
Grandparent
July 27, 2020
et Cathy thru her sister Sharon. She was loved by many and my prayers and live go to her family and friends. May God bless you all.
Sandy Mattern Futral
Friend
July 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Praying for peace and comfort knowing she is in Heaven.
Lisa and Jarrod Easter
Family
July 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She will truly be missed. Prayers for your family during this difficult time.
Wes Gingrich
July 27, 2020
Cathy was a warm loving Christian woman. I will treasure the moments we talked. We laughed alit at the women's Christmas dinner at Perkins restaurant. She will be sadly missed. You can rest easy and enjoy your walks in heaven with Jesus.
Connie Shultz
Friend
