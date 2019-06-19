|
Cathy Sue Leer
Aspers - Cathy Sue Rauhauser Leer, 61, passed away on Monday June 17th after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Ebert and Delores Manning Rauhauser, and her grandchildren Braelyn and Gregory Preston III.
She is survived by her husband Marlin "Buck" Leer,her daughter Angela and husband Gregory Preston, and her two grandchildren Carter and Maya Preston. Carter and Maya will miss their Nanny a lot. She played games with them, did crafts and they were always excited to see her.
She is survived by her sister Sharon McNeil and brother Scott Rauhauser and wife Cathy Ann, seven nieces and nephews, and nine great nieces and nephews.
Cathy graduated from West York High School in 1975. She worked at Pfaltzgraff for 25 years. She became a Certified Nursing Assistant and provided in home care for many years. She also worked for Gettysburg Hospital and Wellspan Rehab Hospital.
She wanted to thank her special friends Cindy and Steph. She had a special place in her heart for Cody, a young man she took care of for 5 years and who always smiled when she entered the room.
Cathy and the family would like to thank Dr. Mark Miller, Michele Schonbrunner, and all the nurses and staff at Wellspan Gynecology/Oncology and the Adams Cancer Center for all their help and support during her illness.
Also, she wanted to thank her family and friends who provided food, their encouragement and prayers during her illness.
A viewing will be held Saturday June 22 from 9-10 am at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market Street. The funeral service will begin at 10 am.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition PO Box 631, Holicong, PA 18928.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 19, 2019