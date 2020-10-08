Cavan R. Irvine
York - YORK - Cavan Ryan Irvine, 26, of York, PA passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020.
From a young age, Cavan was a very driven, goal oriented, intelligent, and determined young man. In his short 26 years, he accomplished so many things.
Cavan was a 2012 graduate of Northeastern High School where he graduated with honors. During those years, he was a referee of youth soccer starting at the age of 14. He worked his way up to being a referee of elite games and PIAA events. In 2012 he was named PA Youth Soccer referee of the year. Cavan was the 2012 State Driving Champion from which he received a college scholarship. He was an academic athlete. His sports passion was swimming where he held records in multiple events. Cavan was also active in student government and directed the marching band for two years.
Cavan went on to graduate from the Pennsylvania College of Technology earning the degree of Physician Assistant. Medicine was a passion for Cavan and after graduating in 2016, he was one of five applicants to be chosen to work at a 14-month surgical residency at the Duke University Medical Center. After completing his residency, Cavan worked at Hershey Medical Center in thoracic surgery, WellSpan Health, and most recently, UPMC Memorial Emergency Department.
In 2018, Cavan went on a medical mission trip to Haiti where he was thrilled to provide medical care to an underprivileged part of the world.
Cavan is survived by his mother, Joy and father, Richard of York; two sisters, Alyssa Vanston and her husband, Ryan Vanston of Pittsburgh and Rebecca Irvine and her partner, Steven Moon of York; a brother, Tristan Irvine of York; two nieces, Makenna and Lydia; nephew, Myles; his loving partner, Garrett Kern; his wonderful dog, Phineas; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cavan was a devoted son, brother, uncle and partner. He will be so deeply missed and will remain forever in our hearts.
Thanks to Aunt Mel for being like a second Mom to Cavan.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service to celebrate Cavan's life at 1 p.m. and the visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Spring Valley Farms, 4185 Bull Rd., Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier, pastor of Grace U.C.C. in Hanover. Burial will be private in Mount Rose Cemetery, York.
A scholarship fund has been started at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/cavan-irvine-memorial-scholarship
