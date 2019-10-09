|
|
Cecelia Myers Levisky
formerly of York - Cecelia Myers Levisky, age 81, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Morgantown, WV. She was born Jan 12, 1938, the daughter of the late James Raymond Myers and Marian Selser Myers of Mercersburg, PA.
She graduated from Mercersburg High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Grove City College. She later earned a Master's Degree from Cornell University.
Her first employed position was with the PA Dept. of Welfare as a Social Worker. She later became Director of a Jobs program for CETA. After relocating to York, PA, she became Executive Director of Atkins House (A residential and outpatient treatment center for woman offenders) where she remained for 16 years. She also served as a member of the Adjunct faculty of York College of PA. In addition, she acted as a Consultant for the National Institute of Corrections.
She lived her life as a champion for those in need and volunteered time and resources to many organizations serving others. She was a pillar of strength for her family and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by one son, John Levisky of York, PA; one daughter, Laura Hess of Morgantown and her husband Dr. Alan Hess. A sister Betsy Myers, of York, PA; Four grandchildren; Alea Hess, Thomas Levisky and wife Shelby, Jonathan Levisky and wife Lakin, and Samuel Levisky; and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Dillon.
Services will be held at Heffner Funeral Chapel, 1551 Kenneth Road, York, PA., 17408 on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation. (Myeloma.org) or by mail: International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Dr, Suite 206 North Hollywood, CA 91607. Send condolences online at :
www.hastingsfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019