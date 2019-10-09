Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia Levisky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia Myers Levisky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecelia Myers Levisky Obituary
Cecelia Myers Levisky

formerly of York - Cecelia Myers Levisky, age 81, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Morgantown, WV. She was born Jan 12, 1938, the daughter of the late James Raymond Myers and Marian Selser Myers of Mercersburg, PA.

She graduated from Mercersburg High School and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Grove City College. She later earned a Master's Degree from Cornell University.

Her first employed position was with the PA Dept. of Welfare as a Social Worker. She later became Director of a Jobs program for CETA. After relocating to York, PA, she became Executive Director of Atkins House (A residential and outpatient treatment center for woman offenders) where she remained for 16 years. She also served as a member of the Adjunct faculty of York College of PA. In addition, she acted as a Consultant for the National Institute of Corrections.

She lived her life as a champion for those in need and volunteered time and resources to many organizations serving others. She was a pillar of strength for her family and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by one son, John Levisky of York, PA; one daughter, Laura Hess of Morgantown and her husband Dr. Alan Hess. A sister Betsy Myers, of York, PA; Four grandchildren; Alea Hess, Thomas Levisky and wife Shelby, Jonathan Levisky and wife Lakin, and Samuel Levisky; and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Dillon.

Services will be held at Heffner Funeral Chapel, 1551 Kenneth Road, York, PA., 17408 on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation. (Myeloma.org) or by mail: International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Dr, Suite 206 North Hollywood, CA 91607. Send condolences online at :

www.hastingsfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now