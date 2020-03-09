Resources
Dover - Cecelia V. "Sis" James, 78, entered into rest Saturday March 7, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Robert R. James for 60 years.

A Memorial Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Rose of Lime Church with Rev. Daniel Richards as celebrant. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mrs. James was born February 15, 1942 in York, a daughter of the late Michael A. and Gladys R. (Painter) Kadilak. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, the West York VFW, and the American Legion Shiloh post. She was a 1960 graduate of York Catholic High School and throughout her life was a fan of all things York Catholic.

Sis is survived by her husband; sons Randy R. James and his wife Donna, Michael A. James and his wife Carmelita; granddaughters Marissa and Emily James; sisters Mary Bagnato, and Veronica "Toot' Davy; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother John Kadilak.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima Church 950 West Market St. York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
