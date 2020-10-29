1/1
Chadd E. Toomey
Chadd E. Toomey

York - Chadd Eric Toomey, 40, entered into rest on October 26, 2020. Born on September 8, 1980, in York, he was the son of Cathy (Schaller) Watkins and the late Charles W. Toomey, Jr. Chadd worked for various construction and roofing companies but he was know as someone who would do just about anything you asked him to. At a young age you would see Chadd at the track on the weekends racing go-carts. He was also an avid motorcycle rider and loved his Harley. Many also knew Chadd as an avid Washington Redskins fan.

In addition to his mother, Cathy, Chadd leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Taylor Toomey whom he loved with all his heart; brothers Billy Schaller and wife Corey and Damian Betz (Shannon); sisters, Bobbi Jo Bailey (Rick) and Amy Bailey (Nic); great aunt, Jannie Himmelright; an aunt, Caren Schaller and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and Toomey family members. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
