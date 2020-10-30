Charlayne Grim
YORK - Charlayne J. (Eberlin) Grim, 61, of West Manchester Township, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at York Hospital.
A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York.
Ms. Grim was born in York on March 13, 1959, the daughter of the late Charles Eberlin and Thelma (Osborne) Anduaga. She had worked for BAE Systems in York.
Ms. Grim attended the Servant's Way in East Berlin. She was a member of the CCSC. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Ms. Grim leaves a son, Tyler J. Grim and his wife Neely of Red Lion; a daughter, Eryn Goolsby and her husband Justin of Dover; four grandchildren Lars Gross, Korbyn Grim, Loky Grimm, and Drake Goolsby; a brother, Greg; and two sisters, Barb and Linda: as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Tracey.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Stjude.org/memorial
