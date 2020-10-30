1/1
Charlayne Grim
Charlayne Grim

YORK - Charlayne J. (Eberlin) Grim, 61, of West Manchester Township, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at York Hospital.

A viewing will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York.

Ms. Grim was born in York on March 13, 1959, the daughter of the late Charles Eberlin and Thelma (Osborne) Anduaga. She had worked for BAE Systems in York.

Ms. Grim attended the Servant's Way in East Berlin. She was a member of the CCSC. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Ms. Grim leaves a son, Tyler J. Grim and his wife Neely of Red Lion; a daughter, Eryn Goolsby and her husband Justin of Dover; four grandchildren Lars Gross, Korbyn Grim, Loky Grimm, and Drake Goolsby; a brother, Greg; and two sisters, Barb and Linda: as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Tracey.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Stjude.org/memorial

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
October 31, 2020
To Charley's family
I'm so sorry to hear of Charley's passing. We had the pleasure of getting to know Charley when she lived in the Red Lion area. Charley was a beautiful person inside and out. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. May your memories help to ease your pain.
Brian and Sharon Shultz
Friend
