Charles A. Beaverson
York - Charles Ammon Beaverson, 91, of York died Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.
He was the husband of Virginia Keller Beaverson. They would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on June 24th.
Born August 20, 1927 in York, he was the son of the late Annabelle (Wagner) Beaverson and was preceded in death by his sister, June Rose Grubb.
Charles was a 1945 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in Palawan, Philippine Island, as an aviation electronics technician and was honorably discharged. After his military service, he was employed in the engineering department of Metropolitan Edison Company. During this time, his interest in the YMCA and its mission grew. He served as President of the Pennsylvania State Young Adult Council, Vice-President of the National Young Adult Council, and was a delegate to the YMCA Centennial Conference in Paris in 1955.
In 1957, Charles enrolled in Springfield College to pursue his YMCA interest, graduating with High Praise with a major in Recreation and Youth Leadership. He then received the YMCA John R. Mott Fellowship to pursue a Master's Degree in Social Work at Boston University. His commitment to the YMCA was longstanding, beginning as a sponsored youth participant at the age of seven, growing into a professional career. In 1969 he became the Director of the York YMCA Urban Services, a program designed to serve inner city youth during a very turbulent time. The York YMCA was one of the first to participate in the National Youth Program Using Minibikes, funded by Honda. In 1975, Charles became Executive Director of the York YMCA serving until his retirement in 1982.
Charles devoted much of his time to serving York through various community and church committees as well as tutoring young people. He enjoyed playing basketball and softball as well as hiking and bicycling with his family.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by four children: Charles, Jr., Christopher (wife, Jennifer), Katherine (husband, Gus Schippert), and Beth Swenson (husband, Gary Swenson) and seven grandchildren, Kristin, Sarah, Annika, Emily, Erika, Brendan and Nathaniel. He is also survived by his niece, Susan Grubb and her children Isobella and Sophia Grubb-Kovach.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Christ Lutheran Church of York, 29 South George Street, York, PA 17401 with the Reverend Dr. Alan Watt, officiating. A reception to greet the family will follow at the church. Private burial will be prior to the service in Prospect Hill Cemetery with a flag presentation by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York & York County YMCA, Christ Lutheran Church "Building for New Generations Campaign", or a . If you choose the YMCA, please designate your gift in Charles' name to the "For a Better Us" fund which supports membership scholarships.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 12, 2019