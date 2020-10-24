1/1
Charles A. Brown Iii
1942 - 2020
Charles A. Brown, III

York - Charles A. "Chuck" Brown, III, 77, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at York Hospital. He was he husband of Carolyn Brown with whom he had celebrated 50 years of marriage last August.

Charlie "Chuck" was born in Mandan, ND on December 21, 1942 along with his late twin brother Carlton "Chick" to the late Charles A. Brown, Jr. and Phyllis R. Brown. Charlie was a 1960 graduate of Lakeville, MN High School and served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He had worked as a court reporter and in the sales of automated office equipment in York.

Mr. Brown was a member of Yorkshire Church and past Commander of the former Springettsbury VFW Post 5865. Charlie's favorite hobby was model railroading and Chuck and Chick spent many enjoyable hours building railroads.

In addition to his wife, Carolyn, Charlie is survived by his son Christopher Brown and his wife, Nichole; his much loved grandsons, Lincoln, Jackson and Harrison Brown; sister, Sandy Kalina of Jacksonville, NC; nieces and a nephew.

Services and burial are private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to any veteran organization of choice.

To share memories with the family, please visit HeffnerCare.com.








Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
