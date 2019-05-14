|
|
Charles "Charlie" A. Keech
Felton - Charles "Charlie" A. Keech, of Felton, entered into rest on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at 1:11 am at his residence at the age of 76. He was the husband of Kathleen J. (Kelly) Keech to whom he had married on January 18, 1964, celebrating 55 years together.
He was born in Morristown, NJ, on November 21, 1942 and was the son of the late Harry W. and Helen E. (Warner) Keech. He graduated from Atlantic Highlands High School in New Jersey. Charlie was a heavy machine operator, working for the United Steel Workers Union in Philadelphia. He enjoyed hunting, and he was an accomplished writer of three books, and he was an inventor, of a headlight, that he received a Patent for. He loved his pets, and was a United States Navy Veteran.
Besides his wife, Kathleen, he leaves a daughter, Patricia A. Hoover and husband John of Felton, and two sons, Christopher J. Keech and wife Christina of Felton and Kenneth C. Keech and wife Lori of Port St. Lucie, FL. Charlie was the loving grandfather to four grandchildren and brother of Sally Germain of Naples, FL., He also leaves his daughter in law, Linda S. Keech of Felton and his beloved beagle, Rosie. He was preceded in death by two sons, Kevin M. Keech in 1986, James Keech in 2017, and a daughter, Mary Keech in 1965.
Cremation will take place with Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Services and burial will be private and at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: , 4219 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Charlie was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he wrapped his arms around you, and whispered, "Come to Me." A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.
www.BurgFuneralHome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 14, 2019