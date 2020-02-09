Services
1940 - 2020
Charles Alejandre Obituary
Charles Alejandre

Hanover - Charles Alejandre, 79, passed away peacefully at Hanover Hospital on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Born on Sunday, November 3, 1940 in Baguio City, Philippines, he was a son of the late Blas Avila Alejandre and Maria Rivera Pavia. He was also preceded in death by his oldest brother, Casiano Alejandre.

He was a graduate of the University of the Philippines and moved to the United States with his family in 1995. He was employed by Time magazine for many years. Following his retirement, he started the business CA Comm. Very generous in nature, he provided many opportunities for his children to be well rounded and to learn. When his father died, he became a caregiver to his younger siblings that followed them throughout their lives. He had an eye for style and loved to dress sharply.

Surviving are his children, Crista Alejandre and Carlos Alejandre; two sisters, Teresita Aguirre and Elena Alejandre; a brother, Antonio Alejandre and a sister-in-law, Lolita Alejandre.

Following cremation, a private memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Hanover, where he was a member.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
