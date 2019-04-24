|
Charles B. Mort
York - Charles B. "Bernie" Mort, 96, of York died April 19, 2019 at York Hospital. Born December 17, 1922 in York, he was the son of the late Howard Z. and Rosie Mae (Smith) Mort. Charlie resided for many years at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Kelly Drive.
Charlie was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII in the Pacific Theatre.
He was an office manager of the York Dispatch. He retired in 1987 with 48 years of service. He was also the Market Master at Central Market for several years.
Charlie was a 1941 graduate of William Penn Senior High School. He was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church where he was involved in many activities of the church, especially singing in the church choir and teaching Sunday School. He also sang at many weddings. He was a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791, the V.F.W., and the Lutheran Men's Club of York County. Charlie was very involved with the youth of York through his church, as well as with basketball and softball programs and leagues. For many years, Charlie was a Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 22 at the former First E.U.B. Church.
He is survived by a step-brother, James M. Wilhide and his wife, June of York and extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 150 Jefferson Avenue, York, PA 17401 with The Rev. Judith A. McKee officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. A viewing will be held Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 150 Jefferson Avenue, York, PA 17401 or SpiriTrust Lutheran Foundation, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA 17404.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019