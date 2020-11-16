Charles Brayton Whittaker
York - Charles "Chuck" Brayton Whittaker, a Gold Life Master bridge player and a fixture at York area bridge tables for decades, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, in York Hospital. He was 89.
Mr. Whittaker was born Aug. 19, 1931, in Herkimer, N.Y., to the late Ruth D. and Harry C. Whittaker. He graduated from Herkimer High School in 1948 and earned a degree in mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, N.Y., in 1952.
After graduating, he moved to York to work for the York Corp., where he met his bride-to-be, Constance (Connie) Miller. They were married in 1954 and lived in Haines Acres in East York, where they raised four children. Connie died in 1991.
Mr. Whittaker is survived by a son, Mark A. Whittaker (and Susan) of East McKeesport, Pa.; and two daughters, Mary Susan Whittaker (and Mark Lewis) of Cape Coral, Fla., and Hollace W. Kominsky (and David) of Mount Wolf, Pa. A son, David C. Whittaker of Hanover, Pa., died in May 2020.
Other survivors are eight grandchildren, Lauren Kraynik, Erie Pa.; Ian Whittaker, Cranberry Township, Pa.; Chris Whittaker, New York City, N.Y.; Matt Whittaker, Chicago, Ill.; Josh Whittaker, York; Karlee Hauck, York; and Grace Kominsky and Brayton Kominsky, both of Mount Wolf. There are also five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his older brother, John C. Whittaker, and his sister, Arda Crane.
Mr. Whittaker joined the Bendix Corp. in 1959 and managed the engineering model shop for several years. When Bendix closed its York plant, he returned to the York Division of Borg Warner and helped plan its new Madisonville, Kentucky, plant. In 1973, he joined Pfaltzgraff Co. as industrial engineering manager. He helped design and equip its new factory and distribution center in Thomasville, Pa. He retired from Pfaltzgraff in 1992.
Chuck and Connie celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a cruise around the Hawaiian Islands. Later, they took the "Love Boat" cruise to Mexico and a Bermuda cruise. Their favorite social activity was playing bridge, which each learned at college.
After Connie's death, Chuck began playing competitive duplicate bridge. With much help from his partners, he achieved Gold Life Master recognition from the American Contract Bridge League.
Chuck enjoyed many more cruises, especially those that offered duplicate bridge at sea. In addition to sailing with players from the York area, he cruised three time with Canadian groups and twice with California groups.
He enjoyed attending York Symphony concerts, York Revolution baseball games and local tennis matches. He enjoyed watching Penn State football, Duke University basketball, golf, and tennis on TV.
Chuck's memberships included the York Jaycees, University Club of York, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, White Rose Bridge Club, Harrisburg Bridge Club, Viking Athletic Association, American Contract Bridge League and the American Institute of Industrial Engineers.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cultural Alliance of York or your favorite local charity.
A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Yorkshire United Methodist Church, 125 Edgewood Road, York with his son in law, Pastor David Kominsky officiating. A viewing will be held from 9-10:30 AM Saturday at the Church. Burial will be in Mt Rose Cemetery. The Tribute Service will be Livestreamed on the Yorkshire U.M. website: https://www.yorkshirechurch.org/
and select "Watch Live". PA Dept. of Health COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the viewing and service. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
