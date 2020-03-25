|
Charles C. Boll
York - Charles C. Boll, 99, entered into rest Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Lois M (Gates) Boll for 73 years.
A private service will be held. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory in East York is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Boll was born July 18,1920 in York, a son of the late Charles E. and Catherine L. (Hoffman) Boll. He was a member of the Knights of St. Paul and the Knights of Columbus. Charles was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and attended services at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with his wife. Mr. Boll had been the owner of Boll Electric Co. and had been employed at York College of Pa as the Maintenance Supervisor. He proudly served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII from 1942 to 1946. He enjoyed woodworking, vegetable gardening and volunteering his time to help others.
Charles is survived by his wife; children William Boll and his wife Susan, Pamela Rutledge and her husband Carroll; grandchildren Becky Markel and her husband Jason, Cheyenne Boll, Heather Boll and Emily Rutledge; four great grandchildren and a sister, Arla Mae Holtzapple.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Albert A. Boll Sr., and a sister, Mary Catherine Duffey.
In lieu of ?owers a memorial contribution may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 25 W. Springettsbury Ave, York, Pa 17403 and St. Mary's Catholic Church, 309 S. George St. York, Pa. 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020