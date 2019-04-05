|
|
Charles C. Burton
Hampstead, MD - On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Charles "Charlie" Caleb Burton, 98, passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was born on October 23, 1920 in Glen Arm, MD to the late Raymond H. and Ruth A. Burton. He was the loving husband of the late Rebecca Mae Burton (nee Harper). Surviving him are his loving children and their spouses, Debra K. Knefel and her husband Greg, Sheila R. Caporale-Myers and her husband Steve, Neal F. Ford and his wife, Linda, and Patricia A. Valentin and her husband, Fred. He was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Charlie grew up working on the farm in Glen Arm, then got his first job at Lockheed Martin. He served in the US Army, then worked for Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, where he retired. After retirement, he enjoyed working for Saubel's in Shrewsbury.
As we celebrate Charlie's life, we remember that he loved to share his descriptive life stories to all who would listen. Charlie was a people person who loved socializing - to know him was to love him. He served faithfully in his church and loved the old hymns. He enjoyed bluegrass music, carnivals, eating out and his ice cream.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, April 5, from 5pm until 8pm at Hartenstein Funeral and Cremation Care, Inc., 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 10am. Interment will follow in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations are recommended to his church, Grace Chapel c/o Rev. David Burk, PO Box 131, Stewartstown, PA 17363.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019