Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles C. Harbaugh


1931 - 2019
Charles C. Harbaugh Obituary
Charles C. Harbaugh

YORK - Charles C. Harbaugh, 88, entered into rest on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at ManorCare North. He was the husband of the late Norma L. (Sinclair) Harbaugh.

Born January 5, 1931 in Dover, Charles was a son of the late Arthur I. and Anna E. (Taylor) Harbaugh.

He was a graduate of Dover High School and a U.S. Army veteran.

Charles retired from Caterpillar where he was an overhead crane operator. He also began Harbaugh, Inc.

Charles was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, York. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and vacationing.

He is survived by two sons, Donald A. Harbaugh, husband of the late Diane, of Spring Grove and Michael L. Harbaugh and wife, Patricia of Hellam; seven grandchildren, Dony, Casey, Timothy, Jared, Courtney, Katy and Cody; and several great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William A. Harbaugh.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charles' funeral at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Diehl Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Inc., 87 S. Main St., Mount Wolf. There will be viewings from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens where veteran's honors will be presented by the York County Veteran's Honor Guard. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Greg Wahlberg.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 2740 Roosevelt Ave., York, PA 17408; or the , 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
