Charles D. Latchaw, Sr.
Dover - Charles D. Latchaw, Sr., 88, entered into rest at 7:41 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at his home. He was the loving husband of Gloria V. (Small) Latchaw. The couple celebrated 68 years of marriage on March 24, 2019.
Born October 12, 1930 in Dover Township, Charles was a son of the late Harry L. "Pat" and Catherine R. (Seifert) Latchaw.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during the Korean War and served in the Navy Reserves for 24 years.
Charles worked for Thornet Industries in York for over 40 years and York Casket as a woodworker.
He was a member of Mt. Olivet Church of God where he served as a Sunday School teacher since he was 19 and a Sunday School superintendent for over 60 years. He was also a member of Pinchot Park Lions Club for 50 years, delivering food baskets and working the pie baking fundraiser. Charles enjoyed gardening produce that he shared with his neighbors, church and food bank in Dover.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by a daughter, Judy A. Shank and husband, Fred of Wellsville; three sons, Ronald E. Latchaw and wife, Karen of Manchester, Michael D. Latchaw and wife, Sue of Dover and Charles D. Latchaw, Jr. and wife, Billie Jo of Dover; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; a great great grandson; and a sister, Phyllis L. Baker of York. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Sherman, Wayne and Richard Latchaw.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Charles' funeral at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Church of God, 1185 Detters Mill Rd., Dover. The viewings will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover and from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Burial will be in St. John's Reformed Cemetery, Dover where veteran's honors will be presented by York County Veterans Honor Guard. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Darrell Schrade and Pastor Harry Musser.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olivet Church of God, 1185 Detters Mill Rd., Dover, PA 17315 or Pinchot Park Lions Club, c/o Al Hayes, PDG, SECT. 330 Wellsville Road, Wellsville, PA 17365.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 28, 2019