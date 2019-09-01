|
Charles Downs Jr.
York - Charles F. ( Chet ) Downs Jr. 66 entered into rest on Wednesday, August 28,2019 After a short stay, at Chambersburg Hospital death was the result of complications associated with Cerebral Palsy of which he has had since birth.He was a patient at South Mountain Restoration Ctr.,South Mountain PA for the past ten years. He was born in Altoona, PA. July 20, 1953 to parents Charles F and Mary Jane Downs, and moved with them to York PA in 1957. He graduated from Dover High school and attended the Penn State Center. He has been a member of The First Presbyterian Church of York since 1958. Chet was employed by the state of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg, PA. where he had his residence. Due to his handicap he retired and moved to The South Mountain location.
Chet is survived by his parents Charles F and Mary Jane Downs of West Manchester Twp. PA. , his sister Jennifer j Spahr and her husband David Spahr. Their two Children Ryan Spahr and wife Annie and two children , and Erin Snyder and husband Ken and their two children. After cremation burial will be in the First Presbyterian Church Memory Garden at the convince of the Family. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to The First Presbyterian Church York PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019