Charles E. Benedict
York Haven - Charles E. Benedict, 48, of York Haven, passed away at 7:35 AM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at his home.
Charles was born August 11, 1972 in York and is the son of Fern (Kurtz) Belford of IN and the late Ray E. Benedict, Sr.
He was employed by Syncron in York.
In addition to his mother, Charles is survived by his brother, Ray E. Benedict, Jr. of York Haven, PA; his sister, Michele Cooper of Jacobus, PA; his step brother, Scott Smith of IN; various Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, and two nephews, CJ and Lucas Cooper
Services and burial for Charles will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
