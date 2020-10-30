Charles E. Campbell
Red Lion - Charles E. Campbell, of Red Lion, entered into rest on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at 4:30 pm at Wellspan York Hospital at the age of 64. He was the husband of Diane M. (Urey) Campbell to whom he married on August 13, 1988.
Charles was born in York on October 10, 1956 and was the son of the late Charles E. "Eddie" and Thelma (Dell) Campbell. He worked at the former York Casket Company for more than 20 years in the finishing and sanding department.
He leaves his wife, Diane and his mother in law, Yvonee "Vonnie" Urey of Red Lion. He was the loving father of Bethann Campbell (Justin) of Felton, Jamie Dubois (Keith) of East Berlin and Korin Cunningham of TX. Charles had nine grandchildren, a sister, Lori Kay Swartz of York and two nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Campbell.
There will be no viewing. A Graveside Service of Honor and Praise for Charles will be held on Wednesday, November 4th, at 1 pm at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Rev. David D. Tietje, pastor of St. John's United Church of Christ in Red Lion, will be officiating. Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements. Those planning to attend the service are asked to meet at the front entrance to the cemetery on Wed., around 12:45 pm.
Please bring a mask. Although the service will be outside, social distancing will be recommended.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: York Health Foundation, Cancer Patient Help Fund, 50 N. Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.
