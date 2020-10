Charles E. CampbellRed Lion - There will be no viewing. A Graveside Service of Honor and Praise for Charles will be held on Wednesday, November 4th, at 1 pm at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Those planning to attend the service are asked to meet at the front entrance to the cemetery on Wed., around 12:45 pm. Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.