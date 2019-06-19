Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Grimm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Grimm Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles E. Grimm Jr. Obituary
Charles E. Grimm, Jr.

Red Lion - Charles E. Grimm, Jr., 76, of Red Lion died Mon., June 17, 2019. Born in York, he was the son of the late Charles E. Grimm, Sr. and Mildred A. (Keller) Grim. He was the loving husband of Sharon M. (Leisenring) Grimm of Red Lion, celebrating 29 years of marriage.

In addition, he leaves to cherish his memory a son Wade Grim; 3 daughters Gelenda, Jolene, and Kim; two sisters Karen and Tollye; and a granddaughter Margaret.

Charles was a United States Veteran, serving in the National Guard. He also worked as an Automotive Mechanic for many years.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Charles's memory to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.