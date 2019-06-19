|
Charles E. Grimm, Jr.
Red Lion - Charles E. Grimm, Jr., 76, of Red Lion died Mon., June 17, 2019. Born in York, he was the son of the late Charles E. Grimm, Sr. and Mildred A. (Keller) Grim. He was the loving husband of Sharon M. (Leisenring) Grimm of Red Lion, celebrating 29 years of marriage.
In addition, he leaves to cherish his memory a son Wade Grim; 3 daughters Gelenda, Jolene, and Kim; two sisters Karen and Tollye; and a granddaughter Margaret.
Charles was a United States Veteran, serving in the National Guard. He also worked as an Automotive Mechanic for many years.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Charles's memory to a .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 19, 2019